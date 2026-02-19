Bihar class 10 exams hit by security lapses, Facebook live video and late entry chaos

Advertisement

Bihar: The first day of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 exams on Tuesday, February 17, was marred by major security and administrative lapses, raising concerns about the integrity of the state’s matriculation examinations.

In Siwan’s Daraunda block, a controversial Facebook Live broadcast from inside an ITI examination hall triggered immediate police action. The video, streamed minutes before the exam began from the account of an institute official, showed students already seated, violating strict exam security protocols that prohibit mobile phones inside the hall. Though the footage was later deleted, it had already gone viral across social media platforms.

Following the incident, Daraunda police arrested the school principal, and seized his mobile phone. Preliminary investigations revealed that the video was recorded on the principal’s device by the ITI director who fled the scene and remains at large. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the culprit.

As per the reports, Maharajganj sub-divisional officer cum super zonal magistrate Anita Sinha confirmed that the video was taken before the exam began and did not involve any students. She has initiated an official inquiry into the incident.

Advertisement

Beyond the Facebook Live controversy, the first day of exams saw widespread chaos at several centers. Reports surfaced of students arriving late and scaling boundary walls and gates to gain entry. Schools in Patna many incidents took place where student attempted to climb a 10-foot wall but was stopped by security. In another place, five to six girls entered a center by scaling the wall, while a student at another school jumped over the boundary to take the exam. In Siwan, another late arriving candidate climbed a school gate before being persuaded to come down.

Cheating incidents further raised concerns over exam integrity. In Munger, a viral video allegedly showed two students consulting a mobile phone and a question paper, with one student hiding cheat sheets in his clothing.

This series of incidents highlights the urgent need for stricter security measures, better administrative oversight, and vigilance across examination centers in Bihar. Authorities have urged students, staff, and parents to follow all rules to ensure a fair and secure examination process.