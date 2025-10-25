Bihar: Chhath festival begins across state, devotees gather for ‘Nahay Khay’ ritual

Advertisement

Patna: The four-day-long festival of Chhath commenced on Saturday with the first ritual, ‘Nahay Khay,’ drawing massive crowds at various ghats across Bihar. Devotees thronged riverbanks to take a holy dip and offer prayers to the Sun God, marking the beginning of the auspicious Chhath Mahaparv.

The ritual of ‘Nahay-Khay’ was observed at ghats in Danapur, including Fakkar Mahto Ghat, Gurudwara Ghat, and Nariyal Ghat, as devotees performed the sacred bathing ceremony and prepared offerings for Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

Women devotees were seen singing traditional Chhath songs, demonstrating how prasad (offerings) is prepared, and sharing the significance of this age-old ritual.

Swati, a devotee from Patna, said, “There’s a feeling attached to it. Chhath is the worship of nature. We worship the sun, we worship water, and in return, we pray that nature blesses us with prosperity.”

Reena Singh, another devotee from Patna, added, “We wait eagerly for this festival every year. Life has its ups and downs, but Chhath teaches us to rise with enthusiasm, care for nature, and take care of people around us.”

The Dev Surya Temple in Aurangabad, believed to date back to the Treta Yuga, attracts devotees from across states and even abroad for the festival.

Nearly 20 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the rituals, which include Kharna, offerings to the setting and rising sun, and the breaking of the 36-hour waterless fast after sunrise prayers on the final day.

For today’s Nahay Khay, devotees took a bath in the Dev Surya Kund. They prepared prasad of Arwa rice, gram dal, and pumpkin vegetable before worshipping Lord Surya, marking the auspicious start of this revered festival.

This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

