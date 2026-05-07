Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son and other BJP, JD(U) leaders take oath as ministers

Advertisement

Patna: Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, along with 31 other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal United (JDU), Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), was sworn in as ministers in the Bihar cabinet on Thursday.

The oath was administered to them by Governor Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders in Patna.

This comes months after NDA’s landslide win in Bihar, where the alliance clinched 202 of the 243 assembly seats. The 2025 verdict delivered the NDA a commanding three-fourths majority, while the Mahagathbandhan managed just 35 seats.

Advertisement

Within the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) secured 85. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) bagged five, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha took four.

Among the opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal finished with 25 seats, followed by the Indian National Congress with six, CPI(ML)(L) with two, and one seat each for the Indian Inclusive Party and CPI(M). The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen secured five seats, while the BSP won one.

On March 30, Nitish Kumar resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC), marking the next major political transition as he prepares to assume office in the Rajya Sabha.

Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar.