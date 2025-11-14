Bihar Assembly polls: Key wins and losses in high-stakes battle

Advertisement

New Delhi: As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a thumping victory in the Bihar Assembly polls, Nitish Kumar is projected to get a fifth term as Chief Minister of Bihar.

The Bihar polls were viewed to be a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and the anti-incumbency factor of CM Nitish Kumar. It appears that the Mukhyamantri Rojgar Yojana scheme was one of the primary factors which led to the NDA’s sweeping victory.

NDA comprised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Here is a look at the biggest winners and losers in the high-stakes election in the third most populous state in the country.

The Raghopur seat in Bihar gave Magahgathbandhan a relief after its Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged victorious with 1,18,597 votes, securing a win over Satish Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who secured 1,04,065 votes. The incumbent MLA and leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly has been a dominant force in Raghopur. He won the seat in 2015 and 2020, defeating Satish Kumar Yadav on both occasions.

Established as a stronghold of Tejashwi and his family, the seat once again witnessed a decisive win for RJD in the face of stiff competition from the BJP and other challengers.

Popular singer and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Maithili Thakur (25) secured a victory from Alinagar Assembly constituency by a margin of 11,730 votes, becoming the youngest MLA in the state. Maithili Thakur (25), who made her political debut in this assembly election, secured 84,915 votes and defeated RJD’s veteran leader Binod Mishra (63), who got only 73,185 votes.

Debutant Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party suffered a major disappointment as the recently floated outfit failed to secure even a single seat in the polls. Earlier, Kishor had indicated that he would contest from Raghopur or Kargahar; he ultimately decided not to fight the election but fielded candidates from his party on almost all 243 seats.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) showcased an exceptional performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls. Chirag Paswan emphasised on Saturday that the outcome of the polls has given a befitting reply to those who underestimated him. The LJP(RV) has already won eight seats and is currently leading on 11 others out of the total 29 seats it contested.Chirag remarked on the impressive strike rate of the alliance and emphasised that the people of Bihar have answered critics who underestimated him. Paswan confidently predicted that Nitish Kumar would once again be the Chief Minister.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Samrat Chaudhary won from the Tarapur constituency assembly with a margin of 45843 votes, according to the data on the Election Commission of India’s official website.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, who was earlier trailing from the Lakhisarai seat, won with a margin of 24940 votes against Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar. Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav faced a major setback, finishing a distant third in the Mahua Assembly constituency as Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured a thumping victory with 87641 votes and a margin of 44997 votes, while RJD candidate Mukesh Kumar Raushan stood second.

Jailed Janata Dal (United) leader Anant Singh on Friday secured a victory from Mokama assembly constituency in Bihar’s Patna district by a margin of 28,206 votes. The Jailed MLA secured 91,416 votes against the RJD candidate and Surajbhan Singh’s wife, Veena Devi, who got 63,210 votes.

