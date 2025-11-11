Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 records 67 % turnout

Advertisement

Delhi: The second phase of Bihar’s 2025 assembly elections recorded a historic voter turnout of about 67 %, the highest ever for any phase in the state’s electoral history.

Over 3.7 crore voters exercised their franchise across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, with Kishanganj district topping the list at 76.26 %. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar hailed the participation as “a historic moment for Indian democracy.”

Exit polls point to a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, projecting around 148 seats for the bloc. The opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, is expected to secure roughly 88 seats, trailing significantly behind. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is seen as a potential disruptor but likely to win only a handful of seats. Vote counting is scheduled for November 14.