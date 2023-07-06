Bihar Army jawan sets wife, 2 minor daughters on fire

Patna: An Army jawan reportedly set his wife and two minor daughters on fire at Jagannathpur village under the Ahiyapur police station limits of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday

The accused Army jawan has been identified as Himanshu Kumar. He was posted in Jodhpur, but now he is absconding after committing the crime.

As per police, Himanshu Kumar had an alleged affair with a female bank employee, and he along with his family members set his wife Sonal Priya and their two minor children on fire as they were protesting.

While Sonal Priya and her eight-month-old daughter succumbed to their injuries, her eight-year-old daughter is battling for her life at the SK Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur.

Speaking about the incident, Vijay Prasad, the in-charge of SKMCH outpost of Muzaffarpur police station, said, “We have recorded the statements of Sonal’s parents. They have alleged that Himanshu had an extra-marital affair with a female bank employee. Himanshu and his family members were angry with Sonal for giving birth to two girl children. Due to these reasons, they killed her.”

“The deceased woman’s family alleged that the entire family of Himanshu was involved in the crime. They allegedly poured kerosene on Sonal and her two daughters when they were asleep in the wee hours of Thursday and then set them on fire,” Prasad said.