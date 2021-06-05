Big Relief! No Deaths In Patients Re-Infected With Covid After Vaccination, Says AIIMS Delhi Study

New Delhi: What can be considered as a big sigh of relief for the people of the entire country who are grappling with COVID pandemic, a study of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on breakthrough infections during the April-May period confirmed that none of the people who had taken the vaccine died due re-infected of the disease.

According to the study of the AIIMS-Delhi, in the present group of vaccine breakthrough infections investigated using genome sequencing, closely overlapping and mirroring the coronavirus cases in Delhi, the variants of concern are B.1.617.2 and B.1.1.7 comprising the majority of cases.

The study was conducted on 63 breakthrough infections. Out of the 63 patients, 36 patients had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while the rest 27 had received one dose each. Among them, Covaxin was given to 53 patients while the Covishield vaccine was given to 10 patients.

“Viral load at the time of diagnosis was high in all the patients irrespective of vaccination status or type of vaccine received and the initial course of disease with high-grade non-remitting fever lasted for five to seven days in the vaccinated group, similar to the clinical presentation in unvaccinated patients,” the timesofindia.indiatimes.com quoted AIIMS-Delhi as saying.

While a number of vaccine breakthrough infections have been reported previously, it has been largely associated with non-severe symptoms.

The patients had a mean age of 37 (21-92), among which 41 were male and 22 were female. None of the patients had any comorbidities that could act as a predisposing factor for breakthrough infections.

“While antibody levels for a subset of patients were available, they became infected nevertheless and presented to the emergency just like other patients, putting in doubt the protection offered and or clinical relevance of total immunoglobulin G (IgG) as a surrogate of Covid-19 immunity,” the report said.

(With inputs from timesofindia.indiatimes.com)