Big achievement by security forces! 30 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh, death toll likely to rise further

Raipur: In what can be considered as a big achievement by the security forces in the recent past, as many as 30 Maoists were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh today.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of large number of Maoists, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) launched an anti-Maoist operation yesterday in a forest along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border of Chhattisgarh. However, they came across the red rebels at around 12.30 PM today following which a heavy exchange of fire ensued between the two groups.

Till the filing of this report, all security personnel are safe while bodies of 30 Maoists along with several assault rifles including AK series and other weapons were recovered from the forest.

The death toll of the Maoists is likely to increase as search operation by the security forces is still underway, informed Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai.