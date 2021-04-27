Bhutan To Provide 40 Metric Tonnes Of Liquid Oxygen To India
Thimphu: Amidst the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic in India, Bhutan will supply 40 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to Assam. The oxygen will be supplied using cryogenic tankers.
According to a letter by Indian Embassy, a new oxygen plant has been set up at the Motanga Industrial Estate, Samdrup Jongkhar district by a Bhutanese company, S D Cryogenics Gases Private Limited. The oxygen will be supplied from this company.
The oxygen plant has a domestic investment of 51 per cent by the Bhutanese company and FDI component of 49 per cent by Assam-based Indian company Meghalaya Oxygen Private Limited.
The provision of oxygen by Bhutan will augment India’s efforts to win the fight against COVID-19 and save precious lives, it added.
On Tuesday, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307 with 3,23,144 people testing positive in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities.