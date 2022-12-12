Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for second consecutive term

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

Gandhinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday.

He took oath in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries. BJP national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Related News

BJP announces first list of 160 names for Gujarat assembly…

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisance

AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as chief ministerial candidate in…

AAP to announce Gujarat Chief Minister Face at 2 pm today

Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat complex.

Along with Patel, some new ministers are also expected to take the oath.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a landslide victory in the recently concluded elections of the Gujarat Assembly, by winning 156 of the total 182 seats. The main opposition Indian National Congress (INC) won 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took five.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.