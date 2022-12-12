Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for second consecutive term

Gandhinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday.

He took oath in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries. BJP national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat complex.

Along with Patel, some new ministers are also expected to take the oath.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a landslide victory in the recently concluded elections of the Gujarat Assembly, by winning 156 of the total 182 seats. The main opposition Indian National Congress (INC) won 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took five.