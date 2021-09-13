Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat

New Delhi: Bhupendra Patel sworn in as new Chief Minister of Gujarat this afternoon. This took place two days after Vijay Rupani and his entire cabinet quit, setting the stage for a reboot a year before polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the oath ceremony.

Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states, including Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant were also present in the ceremony.

Bhupendra Patel, the BJP MLA from Ghatlodia who has a diploma in civil engineering, has been a member of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. He won the 2017 Gujarat election by a record margin.

“I have conveyed my congratulations to him (Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel). I have full faith that under his leadership, the party will move forward, as will the development of the state. Gujarat will become a role model for all states,” said Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Bhupendra Patel on taking oath as CM of Gujarat on his official Twitter handle and wrote “I’ve known him for years & have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service.”

