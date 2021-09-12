Bhupendra Patel is new Gujarat Chief Minister

By IANS
Photo Credit: Bhupendra Patel/Twitter

Gandhinagar: Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Patel was on Sunday elected the new Gujarat Chief Minister, replacing Vijay Rupani, who abruptly resigned on Saturday.

The MLA from Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia, Patel was earlier Chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

Rupani, who on Saturday tendered his resignation, sought to dispel speculations about the reasons.

“I am a loyal soldier of the BJP and have resigned of my own accord. Nobody has asked me to do so. I will work to strengthen the organisation or whatever role the party leadership assigns me,” he told the reporters after tendering the resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Assembly elections in the state are due by late 2022.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

India sees dip in daily Covid-19 infection at 28,591 cases

Nation

Delhi records wettest September as rain breaks record of 121 years

Nation

Health Min, ICMR have issued guidelines for official document on Covid deaths,…

Nation

Shiv Sena to contest in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.