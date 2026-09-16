Several injured after bikes collides with Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy in Bhopal

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Bhopal: A few bikers were injured as vehicles in the convoy of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Tuesday. No one lost their lives during the incident.

The accident happened on VIP Road when the vehicles of Owaisi’s convoy were travelling on the thickly trafficked road and few vehicles had suddenly applied brakes in the middle of turn.

Police said the abrupt halt resulted in the vehicles following the convoy crashing into each other. The police were trying to identify the vehicles involved and the reason the convoy stopped suddenly.

As per reports, four to five bikers sustained injuries in the accident.

Witnesses on the scene assisted the hurt and they were admitted to hospital for first-aid, although details of the extent of their injuries could not be ascertained.

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The police had arrived at the scene immediately after the accident and the situation was brought under control. The traffic was disrupted due to the incident but was brought back to normal after some time.

In his visit he also commented on the UCC and opposed its implementation stating that it would have an impact on provisions related to religious freedom in the constitution and those comments were unrelated to the convoy accident.

This incident took place after Owaisi had come to Bhopal in the afternoon of Tuesday to attend political meetings.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.