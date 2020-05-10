Bhopal reports first transgender’s death due to coronavirus

Bhopal: Bhopal reported first death of a transgender on Saturday. The patient a 40-year-old from Kolipura locality in the old city area died after two days’ hospitalisation due to breathing problem.

The rising number of coronavirus patients in Madhya Pradesh has alarmed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The Health Department said 116 new cases were added overnight to take the total number 3,457 by Saturday evening. On Saturday, 29 corona deaths were reported.

The 625 containment areas in the state shows the Central government will be in no hurry to relax the restriction in movements under lockdown. The state has recorded 211 deaths so far.

Hot spot Indore reported 53 new coronavirus cases on Saturday raising the total to 1780. The recovery of 732 patients is a consoling factor. The city has reported 87 deaths so far.

Capital Bhopal, which is also placed in the Red zone, reported 25 fresh cases on Saturday and the total now stands at 704, out of which 377 patients have been cured. Those released on Saturday include an 80-year old lady Rampyari, health department said.

Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Khargone Dhar, Raisen and Khandwa districts have the most corona infected patients.