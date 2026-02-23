Bhopal minor boy brutally stabbed 27 times in 30 seconds by two tution-mates for revenge

Advertisement

Bhopal: A 16-year-old boy was brutally injured after being stabbed 27 times in 30 seconds in a snooker club in the Teela Jamalpura area of Bhopal on February 15.

It is being reportedly said that the attackers studied in the same coaching institution with the victim and all of them were students of class 10. The reason behind the assault is said to be for revenge on the victim as he had once slapped one of the attackers.

The incident occurred in a place where people visit to chill. Two minor boys were seen crashing the place calmly with a knife after which they directly rushed and attacked the victim stabbing him as many times as they could in 30 seconds.

The assault was then interrupted by the staffs of the club after which the attackers fled the scene. Following which it was reported that he was rushed to the Hamidia Hospital with the police stating the victim sustained more than 10 cuts on his hands, shoulder and his back.

An FIR was registered against the two attackers by the father of the victim on February 16. However, the matter came to the light only after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on the internet yesterday.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

