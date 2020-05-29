Bhopal: A Businessman from Bhopal hired a 180 seater private plane for his three members to fly for Delhi. The flight took off from Bhopal and reached New Delhi on May 25 amid the fourth lockdown.

According to reports, the family members of a Liquor Baron were trapped due to lockdown in Bhopal. The family included the businessman’s daughter, two grand kids and a family maid. The four persons were trapped in Bhopal for the last two months.

As the Central Aviation Ministry relaxed the lockdown norms and allowed flights across the country from May 19, the Businessman booked a flight (Airbus-320) and ferried his family members to Delhi.

According to Aviation experts, the cost of hiring the Airbus flight was at around 20 lakhs.

The Authorities at Bhopal Airport were contacted to know further details on the special flight, but no answer was received from their end.