Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 33

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: The death toll in the building collapse which took place in Bhiwandi city of Maharashtra’s Thane on Monday has now climbed to 33, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Wednesday.

The dead include 15 children in the age group of two to 15, including three toddlers.

Twenty five persons have been pulled out of the debris alive so far, police said. They are being treated at hospitals in Bhiwandi and Thane, an official said. The search operation continued throughout the night despite heavy rains.

The 36-year-old Jilani building collapsed at 3.40 am on Monday. It had 48 flats in total out of which 24 collapsed.

Soon after the incident, NDRF, Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), fire brigade and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

