Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed protem Speaker of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu today appointed BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the protem speaker of the Lok Sabha under Article 95(1) of the Constitution.

Bhartruhari Mahtab has been a member of Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2024. He had been representing Cuttack Lok Sabha seat as a member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). However, before the 2024 election, he resigned from the conch party and joined the Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhartruhari, the son of Late Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, contested the 2024 Cuttack Lok Sabha election as BJP candidate and won with a margin of 57077 votes by defeating BJD’s Santrupt Misra, who polled 474524 votes.

Bhartruhari had received the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award 2017. He is also the recipient of Sansad Ratna Award 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 for his outstanding performance in ‘Debates’.