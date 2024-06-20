Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed protem Speaker of Lok Sabha

Nation
By Subadh Nayak 0
Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed protem Speaker of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu today appointed BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the protem speaker of the Lok Sabha under Article 95(1) of the Constitution.

Bhartruhari Mahtab has been a member of Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2024. He had been representing Cuttack Lok Sabha seat as a member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). However, before the 2024 election, he resigned from the conch party and joined the Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhartruhari, the son of Late Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, contested the 2024 Cuttack Lok Sabha election as BJP candidate and won with a margin of 57077 votes by defeating BJD’s Santrupt Misra, who polled 474524 votes.

Bhartruhari had received the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award 2017. He is also the recipient of Sansad Ratna Award 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 for his outstanding performance in ‘Debates’.

Also Read: ‘NEET Papers Sold For Rs 30-32 Lakh, Cops Traced Burnt Documents’, Admit Mastermind & Students

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11699 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.