Bharat Connect crosses 1 million e-challan transactions worth over Rs 600 million

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New Delhi: NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Wednesday said its e-challan category under Bharat Connect has processed over one million transactions with a total value exceeding Rs 600 million.

According to the company, e-challan payments through Bharat Connect are currently live in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

The platform allows citizens to “seamlessly view and pay for traffic challans through a safe, interoperable, and accessible platform,” the company said.

The milestone reflects the increasing adoption of digital payment systems for civic utility services and supports the country’s push towards a digital economy.

Among the participating states, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest adoption with more than 700,000 transactions since launch, followed by Telangana and Gujarat. Delhi and Himachal Pradesh have recently joined the network.

NBBL said Bharat Connect’s e-challan network is expected to expand further, with more states likely to come on board in the future.

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Speaking on the development, Noopur Chaturvedi, MD and CEO, NBBL, said, “The E-challan category on Bharat Connect is becoming increasingly popular, having crossed the milestone of one million transactions.”

“This achievement reflects the trust people place in our platform and signals a clear shift in consumer behaviour towards digital-first public services. We will continue to work closely with ecosystem partners to deepen our reach and enhance accessibility to civic payments for citizens across the country,” she added.

According to the company, the success of the e-challan category marks “an important step towards digital governance,” by integrating state-level traffic enforcement into India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

The company added that the adoption of the service across Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi strengthens the possibility of creating “a scalable and replicable framework,” allowing more states and transport authorities to quickly onboard similar services for citizens.

(Source: ANI)