pm modi in hyderabad
Bharat Biotech working with ICMR for speedy progress: PM

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Hakimpet air force station on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday as part of his three-city whirlwind tour to check on the progress made in developing a vaccine against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Modi was received around 1 p.m. by a few officials of Telangana, including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri collector Swetha Mohanty.

As confirmed by a CMO official, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrsekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were not present to receive Modi.

It is a known tradition for a state CM and Governor to receive a prime minister when he visits any state on behalf of the state government and people

From the airport, Modi proceeded by road to Bharat Biotech company.

