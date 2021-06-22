Bharat Biotech submits Covaxin phase 3 trial data to DGCI before meeting with WHO

By WCE 7
bharat biotech phase 3
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Amid concerns over the effectiveness of Covid vaccines, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has submitted phase III trial data of Covaxin to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Phase-III trial data is also required for getting emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Bharat Biotech is also scheduled to hold its pre-submission meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday. Ith is part of the process for WHO emergency use listing and approval of its Covid vaccine.

Covaxin is one of the three vaccines being used in India’s vaccination programme against COVID-19 currently.

Related News

Too early to determine if Covid-19 booster shot is needed,…

DGCI approves clinical trials of Colchicine on Covid-19…

Trial data for phase-III is crucial as it will provide details of the efficacy of the vaccine, which was developed in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

It is to be noted that in January, DCGI had granted permission for emergency use of Covaxin on the basis of its phase-I and phase-II clinical trial data.

You might also like
Nation

Mizoram Minister announces Rs 1 Lakh for parents with highest number of children

Miscellany

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 103 Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader posts;…

Nation

India continues low streak of daily COVID-19 cases; 42,640 positive cases &…

Nation

India vaccinates over 80 lakh people in a day, PM Narendra Modi says ‘Well done…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.