Bharat Biotech concludes final analysis for Covaxin; Claims 65.2% efficacy against Delta variant

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech concluded the final analysis of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin and announced the safety and efficacy analysis data from Phase 3 clinical trials on Saturday.

According to the analysis, Covaxin has been found to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19 whereas it is 65.2 per cent effective against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant.

The phase 3 of clinical trials was conducted after evaluation of 130 symptomatic cases reported at least two weeks after the 2nd dose, aged between 18 to 98 years, that was conducted at 25 sites across India.

The analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 patients, said reports.

“COVAXIN Proven SAFE in India’s Largest Efficacy Trial,” the company tweeted today.