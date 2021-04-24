Bharat Biotech Announces Price of Covaxin, Check Details Here

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based biotechnology company Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced the price of Covaxin. While the State governments will have to pay Rs 600 for per dose, the private hospitals have to pay Rs 1200 per dose.

The Bharat Biotech, while making the announcement about the price of the vaccine, said, “Following the Govt of India directives, we announce the prices of COVAXIN vaccines Rs 600 per dose for state hospitals and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals.”

The vaccine manufacturer also clarified that Covaxin will be also be exported to other countries and the export price would be between $15-20 (approximately between Rs 1,123 and Rs 1,498).

It is to be noted here that the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive would begin from May 1 and all those who are above 18-year-old would be eligible to get the shot.