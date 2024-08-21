Bharat Bandh today: Dalit, Adivasi organisations call nationwide strike, Know why

New Delhi: The Dalit and Adivasi organisations have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ today (August 21) over Supreme Court’s quota ruling. Calling for the nationwide strike, the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has released a list of demands in this regard. They reportedly are demanding for stronger representation and protection for marginalised communities

It is worth mentioning here that on August 1, a bench of seven judge of Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, ruled by a 6:1 majority that further sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by states can be permitted to ensure quota for more backward castes within these groups.

The bandh call has gained support from SC/ST groups across the nation. Authorities have been instructed to take measures to maintain law and order during the protest.

The NACDAOR reportedly has also demanded the immediate release of caste-based data on SC/ST/OBC employees in government services to ensure their accurate representation.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, public services are expected to be hit in several states. Emergency services including hospitals, ambulances, and medical facilities, will remain functional. Meanwhile, there is no official announcement on the closure of banks, government offices, and educational institutions.

Here’s what is open and what is closed:

Reportedly, government offices, banks, schools, colleges, and petrol stations are expected to remain open despite call for Bandh. Additionally, essential services such as healthcare, water supply, public transportation, railways, and electricity are also likely to remain operational today.

Meanwhile, public transports and private sector operation might get disrupted due to the nationwide strike today.