‘Bharat Bandh’ from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has said the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 would start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. as they don’t want to cause inconvenience to the public.

BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said,”The ‘Bharat Bandh’ will begin at 11 a.m. and continue till 3 pm on Tuesday.”

The farmers are protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural laws for the last several days.

During the bandh essential services would not be curtailed and office-goers can move freely, said the BKU Spokesperson.

The farmers call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ is being supported by several political parties, including the Congress, Left, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiv Sena and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally – Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

The fifth round of talks between the Central government and farmer leaders on Saturday noon remained inconclusive as several farmer representatives said they demanded only the repeal of the three new Union Farm laws.

Sources say that the government was agreeable to amendments to The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 while farmers are pushing for the scrapping of the “anti-farmer” laws.

