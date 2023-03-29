Bhajan singer arrested for molesting college student at station

Mumbai: A bhajan singer was arrested for molesting a 19-year-old college student at Borivli railway station on Saturday.

The singer identified as Deepak Pujari, he sang on several Bhojpuri albums. He was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) from the Virar area of Palghar on the basis of leads from surveillance camera footage.

According to the railway police, the accused asked for the victim’s address and harassed her when she was on her way to give an exam.

During the interrogation of the accused, he admitted the crime and said that he was intoxicated when the incident occurred.