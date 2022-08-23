Retired teacher lost money through whatsapp message
Beware of WhatsApp Messages! Retired teacher loses Rs 21 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

Annamayya: A retired teacher reportedly lost around Rs 21 lakh from her bank account after receiving a WhatsApp message from an unknown number in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The retired teacher has been identified as Varalakshmi, a native of Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh.

While speaking about the online fraud, Varalakshmi informed the media persons that she received a WhatsApp message with a link attached to it. Ever since she clicked on the link several bank transactions of money withdrawals to the tune of around Rs 21 lakh have been made by some alleged cybercriminals who hacked into her phone.

The II-Town police station started an investigation into the matter after she lodged a complaint on cybercrime toll-free number 1930.

Further investigation is underway.

