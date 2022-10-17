Bengaluru’s Google manager given intoxicants, married forcibly in Bhopal

Bhopal: In a astonishing incident, a man working as a manager at Google was allegedly taken hostage and was forcibly married to a girl in Bhopal.

The victim has been identified as Ganesh Shankar. Shankar a resident of Bengaluru and is a senior manager with the US-based company.

According to reports, Ganesh came in contact with Sujata, a resident of Bhopal during his MBA in Shillong.

The girl called him to Bhopal and administered him with intoxicants and later married off to Sujata. He informed the police that the woman’s family members clicked some pictures of him with Sujata and started demanding Rs 40 lakh.

On basis of compliant, the police have registered a case against Sujata’s family members, namely Kamlesh Singh, Shaivesh Singh and Vijendra Kumar under sections of 294, 323, 342, 384, 506 and 34 of IPC.