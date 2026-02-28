Bengaluru woman stabs gym trainer boyfriend, surrenders at police station

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old woman stabbed her gym trainer boyfriend near the Silk Farm Quarters in Bidadi on late Thursday evening after which she reportedly surrendered herself to the police.

The incident took place near the Silk Farm Quarters in Bidadi and the accused woman is identified as Sudha (30) and the victim is identified as Venugopal (27).

The reason behind this crime is reportedly said to be due to Sudha’s frustration on Venugopal for avoiding her for another woman. The couple was in a relationship for nearly five years.

As per reports, the incident took place after Sudha made multiple calls and Venugopal picked it up. She asked him to meet near her house and gave it the name of urgency. After which Venugopal went to see her and they had a verbal conversation together during which things started to take wrong turn and Sudha stabbed him in anger.

Later, Venugopal sustained injuries and rushed to the nearby hospital on his own.

Moreover, Sudha on her own surrendered to the local police and confessed her crime. And a case has been registered on her name in Bidadi Police Station, Karnataka.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.