Bengaluru woman kills self, family alleges harassment by in-laws

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Bengaluru: Bengaluru woman kills self but after her death her family alleges that she was mentally and physically harassed at her martial home in Bengaluru, Karnataka on May 22.

The victim was reportedly a 26-year-old woman identified as Lakshmi Priya. It is being said that she before dying had shared mobile password with her younger sister.

The woman, Lakshmi Priya got married to Rajesh Aradhya in 2023 in Mysuru.

Before the incident she had sent phone password to her younger sister, after she had sent the password her family tried to contact her but she didn’t respond. In some time her husband, Rajesh informed that she has passed away.

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Following the incident, the family registered a complaint against the in-laws of her daughter under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Dowry Prohibition Act.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

This case comes days after Twisha Sharma’s dowry death case on May 12. She was allegedly killed barely five months after her marriage with Samarth Singh. The mother, son duo are said to be retired judge and an advocate.