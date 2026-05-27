Bengaluru woman isolated after suspected Ebola symptoms

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Bengaluru: A 28-year-old Ugandan woman has been admitted to an isolation ward following symptoms of Ebola infection in Bengaluru. Health officials in the city are now on high alert.

The woman was reported to have displayed signs of the Ebola virus, soon after entering India, and has now been taken to the Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar.

According to reports, the woman has reached Bengaluru a few days back, from Uganda. During a routine health check-up, she complained of body ache and weakness . Following which the doctors sent her into isolation.

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Her samples have now been sent to Pune for detailed tests and the authorities have still not confirmed an Ebola case, as a report from the lab is awaited.

Airports and hospitals across the State have been asked to be on high alert, and maintain stringent check ups on incoming international passengers.

This development has indeed created some panic among citizens. Authorities, however, request citizens not to fall for rumours and fake news about this epidemic on the internet.