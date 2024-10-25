WATCH: Bengaluru traffic snarl shocks residents, techies step out of office cabs and walk home!

Bengaluru: Bengaluru traffic snarl has shocked the residents of the city. Reports said that, the techies were allegedly forced to step out of office cabs and walk home.

Reports said that, thousands of people were forced to get off their company vehicles and buses and walked towards their homes due to a massive traffic jam.

The shocking traffic snarl was witnessed on Wednesday following a heavy downpour in the city. The jam was reported on and below the Electronic City flyover. Reports further confirmed that people were stuck on the flyover for around more than three hours.

The video of the entire incident went viral on various social media platforms. Netizens widely shared and commented on the videos.

