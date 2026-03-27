Bengaluru: Professor arrested for proposing student at Medical College

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Bengaluru: The Rural police have arrested a medical professor at Nelamangala Siddhartha Medical College after he allegedly proposed to a student during lecture, causing a stir on campus.

The incident, which occurred on March 23 at a medical college in Nelamangala taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, came to light after videos of the proposal went viral on social media.

During the class, the professor expressed his feelings to the student, but the woman immediately objected, leading to a heated exchange.

In the video, the professor, with a mic on, saying, “I would like to propose to one of the most important girls in our batch,” before naming the student.

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The professor is heard telling the student, “You said ‘I love you’ to me,” to which the woman firmly denies the claim, responding, “I have not said it.”

The situation escalated as the student, along with her classmates, assaulted the professor on the college premises. They were seen beating him and hitting him with slippers.

Later, the lecturer was later taken into custody and questioned in connection with the case by the Nelamangala rural police.