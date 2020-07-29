Bengaluru police on hunt for woman who hired 9 hitmen to kill her husband’s killers

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police are on the hunt for the 50-year-old former woman corporator of the Hegganahalli ward who hired nine assassins to eliminate her husband’s killers.

“We are yet to arrest Varamahalakshmi. Three teams led by inspectors are looking for her,” a police official told IANS, here on Wednesday.

Varamahalakshmi’s husband Govide Gowda was hacked to death in December 2017. She wanted to avenge his murder. A gang led by two brothers, Kumar and Nataraj, was involved in Gowda’s murder.

They are brothers of Chikkathimmegowda who was killed in November 2016. Gowda and Vahamahalakshmi had been arrested in the Chikkathimmegowda murder case, suspecting the alleged political rivalry.

The former corporator fixed a Rs 70 lakh deal for the murder Gowda’s killers. She also paid Rs 4 lakh advance to the assassins. “When her husband was killed, Varamahalakshmi took a vow to avenge murder and eliminate killers,” said the official.

On Monday night, three persons of a 12-member gang were arrested by Rajagopalnagar police at Peenya. They were allegedly planning to eliminate Kumar and Nataraj. The others had escaped.

But on the information shared by the arrested trio, the police nabbed others as well.

The contract killers included Raju (26), Chetan Kumar (31), Arjun (27), Obalaiah (25), Satish Kumar (23), Shiva Kumar (31), Amit (22), Nagesh (30) and Devaraj (31).

(With inputs from IANS)