Bengaluru man who had 100 mini strokes recovers with use of drug-coated balloon

Bengaluru: A Bangaluru man, who had experienced more than 100 mini strokes in a month has reportedly recovered completely with the use of ‘Drug-coated Ballon’ (DCB). The doctor used DCB in an innovative way during the medical process which ultimately cured the man. Reportedly, he has not experienced any mini stroke later.

As per reports, he was a victim of Transient ischemic Attacks (TIAs). However, with expert use of DCB by the doctor, the blockage in his cerebral arteries could be treated and he got well.

“A 34-year-old from Kengeri, suffered mini strokes more than 100 times in the past one month. But thanks to a novel technique, wherein a drug-coated balloon was used to treat the blockage in his cerebral arteries, he has got a new lease of life,” reported Times of India.

The patient was reportedly admitted to hospital on May 25 in Bengaluru where after treating for a few days the doctors advised him stenting. However, it was risky for him as there was chance of his artiries might get raptured. Later, he was admitted to another hospital where he underwent ballon angioplasty. It worked and for some days he did not had any attack, but the problem was still there as he had TIA again.

Accordingly, the doctor tried out an innovative technique of using DCB and fortunately it worked. The patient later said that he is doing well and has started to go to his work.

At this juncture, question arises whether use of Drug Coated Balloons (DCB) is safe with patients affected with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) or not.

It was found in a study that DCB is safe and effective for ACS complicated with vulnerable plaque. The details of the study was reported in ‘National Library of Medicine”.