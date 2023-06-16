Bengaluru man dies by suicide allegedly over ‘corporate’ caste bias

Bengaluru: Deputy Commissioner of Police of Whitefield Division, S Girish on June 16 informed that one accused out of the three has been arrested in relation to Dalit Employee who died by Suicide over an alleged ‘Corporate’ Caste Bias case.

DCP S Girish said that the day Vivek Raj committed suicide, a night before FIR was registered against the accused working in the same company.

It is worth mentioning that the victim then sent a video to some of his friends. In that regard, we have already registered an FIR under the trustee act the previous night.

We arrested one of the accused in relation to the case, the next day. The two other accused have got a stay on arrest from the High Court. The case was registered at Whitefield Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

A Dalit employee in a Bengaluru-based corporate firm ended his life, alleging harassment at his workplace.

He killed himself after uploading a 7-minute video narrating his woes and urging the authorities to initiate action and get the system streamlined on social media, said reliable reports.