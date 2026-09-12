Bengaluru girl missing for 7 months traced through aadhaar otp

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Bengaluru: An 18-year-old PUC student who went missing from Bengaluru in January was traced to Kanakapura after investigators followed an Aadhaar-linked OTP and the mobile number used for verification.

The girl, who went missing from Vidyaranyapura on January 31, had left home with a minor friend after telling her family they were going to college. The two reportedly carried only their Aadhaar cards and college bags, leaving their mobile phones and other belongings behind.

The girls later travelled to Male Mahadeshwara Hills before parting ways. Multiple teams searched more than 100 locations, but the investigation did not initially yield a breakthrough.

The CID took over the case in April following a Karnataka High Court order on a habeas corpus petition filed by the girl’s parents.

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The breakthrough came when investigators discovered that the 18-year-old had recently used her Aadhaar details for a registration requiring OTP verification and had provided a mobile number linked to her husband.

Police traced the number to the man and, after questioning him, located the girl in a village in Kanakapura taluk.

A senior CID officer said the girl was married and pregnant. She was subsequently produced before the High Court and handed over to her parents.

Efforts are continuing to trace the minor girl who had gone missing with her and remains untraced, police said.