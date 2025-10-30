Bengaluru Couple arrested for killing man in road rage after minor accident

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a couple allegedly killed a man in a road rage after a minor accident on October 25. The incident happened in city’s Puttenahalli area.

The deceased has been identified as Darshan. The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar and his wife Arti Sharma. The police have arrested both of them.

The deceased was going on his bike with his friend, while the couple were travelling in a car. The police investigated the CCTV footages and found that the couple had followed the bikers for nearly two kilometers before ramming into them.

On investigation police found that the bikers had hit the car’s mirror. This enraged the couple who then chased them for 2 km before hitting them.

The couple have been booked under charges of murder while investigation is underway.

