Bengaluru Airport wildlife smuggling case: Animals deported to country of origin

Bengaluru: In the case of wildlife smuggling that had taken place in Bengaluru on September 6, Bengaluru Customs Zone intimated about update of the case. In a X post it was informed that the animals that were found alive were deported to their country of origin. Besides, six dead Capuchin monkeys were disposed.

It is to be noted that the Customers of Bengaluru Airport on September 6 booked a case of wildlife smuggling at the Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport. The baggage which arrived by an Air Asia Flight from Bankok in the night was found containing 78 animals comprising of 55 Ball Pythons and 17 King Cobras.

These were found alive and in active condtion. However, six Capuchin Monkeys were found to be dead. All the said 78 animals are Schedule animals under the Wildlife protection Act, 1972 and listed under Appendices of CITES.

The animals found alive have been deported to the country of origin and the dead animals have been disposed with proper sanitary measures. Further investigation of the case is underway.