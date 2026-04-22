Bengal’s D-Day: ‘Sonar Bangla’ vs ‘Bohiragoto’ as 152 seats head to polls in Phase 1

Advertisement

Kolkata: The high-voltage battle for West Bengal reaches its first critical crescendo tomorrow, April 23, 2026, as 152 constituencies across the state go to the polls in Phase 1.

With over 3.22 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots, the day marks the beginning of a decisive chapter in the contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The final 48 hours of the campaign have been characterised by sharp personal attacks, landmark manifesto promises, and a record-breaking enforcement drive by the Election Commission.

The battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned into a high-stakes showdown. The remaining 142 seats will go to the polls on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The political temperature soared on Wednesday as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) locked horns in a no-holds-barred exchange of accusations, promises, and sharp rhetoric.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP’s final push with multiple rallies and roadshows, sharpening his attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on multiple fronts–law and order, corruption, infiltration, and governance.

“Both Love Jihad and Land Jihad will come to an end… farmers will get Rs 9,000… women and unemployed youth will get Rs 3,000 per month,” he promised, outlining a sweeping welfare and governance agenda.

Shah also sharpened his attack on the TMC’s governance model. “Mamata Banerjee is involved in scams worth Rs 10,000 crore… don’t fear the goons… BJP is going to form the government, and the goons will be sent behind bars,” he said.

Raising national security concerns, he added, “The infiltrators are taking away jobs… the BJP will free this country from infiltrators.”

In Dum Dum and other rallies, Shah went further, alleging a “syndicate raj” and promising its end. “If you need cement, bricks or sand, you have to pay the syndicate… after May 5, they will flee Bengal,” he said, while also asserting, “the BJP will not allow Babri Masjid to be built in Bengal.”

He also targeted Congress leadership, reacting strongly to Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The man who devoted his life to ending terrorism is being called a terrorist… the public will settle the account,” Shah said, adding that Congress would struggle electorally across states.

Shah also held a massive roadshow in the Sonarpur Dakshin Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district amid tight security.

The Trinamool Congress countered sharply, accusing BJP leaders of disrespecting Bengal’s cultural icons. TMC slammed Shah for allegedly mispronouncing poet Satyendranath Dutta’s name.

In a strongly worded response, the TMC said, “How illiterate can one be about the land they seek to govern? Those who cannot name Bengal’s icons correctly have no business claiming to be Bengal’s guardians.”

The party doubled down on its “Bohiragoto” (outsider) narrative, asserting, “They were, they are, and they will forever remain Bangla-Birodhi Bohiragotos.”

Adding to the tension, the TMC earlier in the day filed a complaint accusing the BJP of running “special trains” from Surat to Bengal, allegedly offering free travel and food to influence voters.

Calling it a violation of electoral law, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said it amounted to “bribery, undue influence and illegal transport of voters,” demanding strict action.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin accused TMC leaders of disrespecting the national song, saying, “Vande Mataram has an unbreakable bond with the BJP and the people of the country… The people of West Bengal will reject those who insult it.” He further added, “This time, the people of West Bengal are fighting the election… against the TMC’s hooliganism, anarchy, and corruption.”

Joining the campaign trail, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked Bengal’s cultural identity while attacking the ruling party.

“This is the land that gave the nation its national anthem and national song… but today, this identity is being insulted,” he said, alleging that TMC had replaced cultural symbols with political imagery. He also compared Bengal’s law and order situation with pre-2017 Uttar Pradesh, claiming “today there is Ram Rajya in UP.”

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also targeted Mamata Banerjee, stating, “She has become synonymous with jungle raj… If she has even a shred of shame left, she should resign.”

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders struck a different tone. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, “The people of Bengal desire change… development that should have taken place has not materialised.”

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed support for Mamata Banerjee, calling the election “one of the most difficult battles for Indian democracy.”

Amid the heated political battle, the Election Commission stepped up enforcement, seizing over Rs 1,000 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies across West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

The poll body reiterated its focus on clean elections, stating it aims to ensure “violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections.”

To ensure strict vigilance, over 5,011 Flying Squad Teams and 5,363 Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed, conducting surprise checks and responding to complaints within 100 minutes.

Strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct is underway, with agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department, and police working in coordination.

The Chief Electoral Officer has also imposed strict restrictions on motorcycle movement and rallies, including a ban on motorcycle rallies and limits on vehicle movement during night hours (6 PM-6 AM), to prevent intimidation and unlawful mobilisation

Officials said these steps are meant to “maintain a calm and conducive atmosphere for voters.”

The EC has emphasised that misuse of money power, inducements, and state machinery will be dealt with firmly, while also cautioning officials to avoid harassment of ordinary citizens during checks.

In the run-up to polling, several constituencies across West Bengal have emerged as direct face-offs between major parties, reflecting both past electoral trends and current political shifts.

In Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC) is locked in a high-profile contest against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who had defeated her in Nandigram in 2021 by a narrow margin of around 1,956 votes, making both seats symbolically and politically crucial. In Nandigram, the BJP has again fielded Adhikari, while the TMC has nominated Pabitra Kar, setting up another intense contest rooted in the constituency’s history of the 2007 land movement.

In Kharagpur Sadar, BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, a prominent party face who previously held the seat, is contesting against TMC’s Pradip Sarkar, in a constituency known for shifting loyalties over the years. Meanwhile, Asansol Dakshin sees BJP’s Agnimitra Paul in a multi-cornered contest against TMC’s Tapas Banerjee and other candidates, after the BJP had gained ground in the industrial belts in the last election.

In Murshidabad, BJP’s Gouri Sankar Ghosh and TMC’s Shaoni Singha Roy are once again facing off after a closely fought 2021 contest decided by just over 2,400 votes, making it one of the tightest battlegrounds. In Mathabhanga, former Union minister Nishith Pramanik is contesting for the BJP, while TMC has fielded its own strong candidate, reflecting the party’s push in North Bengal.

Baharampur features Congress heavyweight Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attempting a comeback after a previous electoral setback, while in Siliguri, BJP’s Shankar Ghosh is taking on the TMC-backed local leadership, indicating a direct BJP-TMC fight in urban North Bengal. In Darjeeling, TMC has fielded a retired educator against BJP’s Noman Rai, highlighting the party’s strategy to counter BJP’s influence in the hills.

Other notable constituencies include Dum Dum Uttar, where TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya is contesting, Tollyganj with Aroop Biswas for TMC, Kolkata Port with Firhad Hakim, and Ballygunge with Babul Supriyo, all representing key urban strongholds for the ruling party. BJP, on the other hand, has fielded leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, and Nishith Pramanik across regions to expand its footprint.

Beyond these, constituencies such as Chanchal, Nowda, Rejinagar, Maldaha, and Jadavpur are witnessing multi-cornered contests involving TMC, BJP, Congress, and Left parties, reflecting the fragmented opposition space and localised issues shaping voter choices.

Overall, while TMC dominated the 2021 Assembly elections with over 200 seats and nearly 48.5% vote share, BJP’s rise to 77 seats has turned many of these constituencies into direct and closely contested battlegrounds in 2026, where even small vote swings could alter outcomes significantly.

Coming to the manifestos, the BJP’s “Sankalp Patra,” themed “Sonar Bangla,” promises one crore jobs, Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women and youth, Rs 9,000 for farmers, 33% reservation for women, and action against infiltration.

Amit Shah, while unveiling the manifesto, said the vision is to take Bengal “from despair to development.”

However, TMC leaders dismissed it as “a recycled catalogue of jumlas and deception,” questioning the BJP’s track record. Mamata Banerjee termed it a “report card of failed assurances,” urging voters to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest issues shaping the election is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has led to the deletion of over 60 lakh to 90 lakh names, reducing the voter base from around 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore.

The process, conducted under judicial supervision, has sparked fierce political debate. The TMC has alleged voter suppression, while the BJP has defended it as a necessary clean-up of bogus entries.

As West Bengal heads into the first phase of voting, the contest is between claims of “Sonar Bangla” and charges of “outsider politics”.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

Now all eyes are on the ballot boxes as Bengal prepares to script its next political chapter.

(ANI)