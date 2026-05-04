Bengal polls result: Clashes erupt at Barrackpore Rastraguru Surendranath counting centre; Security forces resort to lathi-charge

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North 24 Parganas: A scuffle broke out at Barrackpore Rastraguru Surendranath counting centre in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal amid vote counting.

Soon after the incident, security personnel were present at the scene.

A clash also erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata, following which Central Forces personnel resorted to lathi-charge.

While speaking to reporters in Cooch Behar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Jalpaiguri Anjali Singh informed that the situation is peaceful with law and order and security forces ready in case of any situation emerging.

“The situation is peaceful with law and order. There is neither disruption nor anticipation of any disruption – the situation is peaceful. We have the Force ready in case of any situation emerging,” DIG Anjali Singh said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers raised slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ outside the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as the BJP gained a comfortable majority.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee alleged irregularities during the counting process, claimed that counting had been halted at several places and accused the poll body and central forces of acting unfairly.

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“Do not lose hearts, we will win after sundown,” she said.

“We are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces,” Mamata Banerjee alleged.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal election, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s ambition of a consecutive fourth term.

With this, the BJP is on its way to forming the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw the Trinamool Congress’ rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that.

After approx 94 rallies, 13 padayatras, and 4 roadshows, Mamata is facing a major setback in the poll result as an early lead projects the BJP is leading on 192 seats as per EC data at 01:35 pm on Monday, while counting is still underway.

The 71-year-old, often called “didi,” is facing what many are suggesting is her toughest battle yet. Known for her traditional style of politics and strong grassroots connections, she has dominated politics in West Bengal since 2011, when her TMC party ended decades of Left rule.

(Inputs from ANI)