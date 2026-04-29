Bengal Polls: EC transfers block officer in Falta ahead of phase 2 voting

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Kolkata: Ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission has transferred a joint block development officer from Falta in South 24 Parganas district. The move comes just a day before polling, even as tensions rise over allegations of administrative bias and political confrontation in the region.

According to the reports officer, Sourav Hazra, has been shifted to Purulia district, where polling has already been completed. In his place, Ramya Bhattacharya has been appointed as the new joint block development officer in Falta. The Election Commission has not specified any official reason for the transfer, describing it as part of routine administrative changes.

However, the development follows controversy surrounding the visit of police observer Ajay Pal Sharma to the residence of a candidate from the All India Trinamool Congress in Falta. The visit triggered protests by party workers and led to political backlash after videos of the incident surfaced on social media.

Reports indicate that concerns had been raised regarding alleged voter intimidation, prompting the observer’s visit. The situation escalated politically, with the Bharatiya Janata Party sharing visuals related to the incident, further intensifying the dispute between rival parties.

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Amid the controversy, allegations have also surfaced against the observer’s conduct, with claims of partiality and overreach. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging his appointment, citing concerns over neutrality and adherence to election norms under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has declined to intervene in the matter, stating that it cannot disrupt the ongoing election process.

In a related development, the Election Commission has also removed two additional district magistrates linked to poll duties in South 24 Parganas district, though no reasons have been officially disclosed.