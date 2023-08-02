Bengal ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee insists on discharge from hospital

Kolkata: With signs of a speedy recovery, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has started insisting on early release from the hospital where he is admitted currently.

The former chief minister was admitted to the hospital on Saturday afternoon with lower respiratory tract infection and Type-II respiratory failure.

However, the hospital authorities are not keen on giving him an early release on grounds that despite showing signs of speedy recovery it cannot be said that he is completely out of crisis at this moment. He is still kept under periodic ByPap support.

Sources in CPI(M) close to him said that this has always been an issue with the former chief minister, he either refuses to get admitted to a hospital and even when admitted insists on being released with slightest sign of recovery.

Meanwhile, hospital sources said the oxygen saturation level of Bhattacharjee has shown impressive improvement with parallel reduction in the level of carbon dioxide. There had also been an improvement in the C-Reactive Protein (CRP) level which is currently at 50 down from 300 when he was admitted at the hospital last Saturday.

He is still on antibiotic dosage and the medical board examining him will take a decision on Thursday on whether this will continue or not. The medical board is slated to review how far the antibiotics dosage has worked for the former chief minister and accordingly decide on the next line of treatment.

It is learnt the hemoglobin level of Bhattacharjee was slightly low and hence he was being given blood infusion to bring that level up. He is at minimum oxygen support level.

(IANS)