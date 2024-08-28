Bengal Bandh: BJP calls for 12-hr strike after Nabanna Abhijan rally

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 6 am to 6 pm bandh in West Bengal to protest against the police action on those who took part in the march to the state secretariat Nabbana over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata.

The BJP has called for strike after police lathi-charged, and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters attempting to reach ‘Nabanna’ on Tuesday.

Despite the call for bandh, government offices, banks, schools, colleges, and petrol pumps will most likely remain open today. Public transportation including buses and rail services are also expected to ply normally; and essential services such as medical care, drinking water, and electricity will operate as usual.

The Nabanna Abhijan rally, was organised in support of the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Yesterday, the protesters were demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.