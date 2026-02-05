Belagavi Marks Maratha Day with Solemn Pride and Regimental Reverence Slightly more evocative

Advertisement

Belagavi: Maratha Day was commemorated with solemn pride and deep regimental reverence at The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belagavi.

The celebration, on Wednesday, commenced with a dignified wreath-laying ceremony at the Sharqat War Memorial, led by the Commandant and attended by serving officers, JCOs, ORs, and veterans. The ceremony paid homage to the fallen heroes and reaffirmed the Regiment’s enduring legacy of valour, sacrifice, and duty to the nation.

The main programme comprised a Barakhana organised at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre PT Ground. The event was graciously presided over by Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant and Mrinalini Mukherjee, President, Family Welfare Organisation. Senior officers of the station, civil dignitaries, veterans, families and civil staff were also present, reflecting the strong bond between the Regiment, its veterans and the civil community.

The programme featured a well-coordinated sequence of events, including a high-standard martial arts display highlighting discipline and the warrior ethos of the Regiment, followed by a cultural musical performance showcasing India’s rich and diverse heritage. The performing artistes were felicitated, and the Barakhana provided an ideal setting for interaction, camaraderie, and strengthening of regimental bonds across generations.

Advertisement

In conjunction with Maratha Day, Exercise Pehla Kadam was conducted at Turkamatti for Agniveers. A strength of 547 Agniveers participated from February 2 to 4, 2026, and 543 Agniveers from February 5 to 7, 2026. The exercise culminated with a disciplined route march from Turkamatti Defence Land to the Regimental Centre, symbolising endurance, commitment, and the seamless integration of training with tradition.

February 4 is celebrated across the regiment as Maratha Day to mark its historic significance: on this day in 1670, Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahraj conquered the famous Kondhana Fort (now known as Sinhgad) near Pune.

Tanaji Malusare, Chhatrapati, a military leader, fought valiantly and made the supreme sacrifice to conquer the fort.

(ANI)