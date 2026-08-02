Barrier-free tolling begins on Manesar–Jaipur highway

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New Delhi: Commuters passing through the Manesar-Jaipur section of NH-48 will no longer need to stop at the toll plazas.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented a completely toll plaza barrier-free toll collection method.

This will allow vehicles to cross tolls without being stopped or slowing down at the toll plaza barrier.

Utilising Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) Technology, where all lanes at the toll would work with the existing FASTags and AI-equipped

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Toll barriers would detect your vehicle and deduct the toll fees as you move.

According to authorities, the initiative is expected to reduce travel time, fuel consumption, and traffic congestion on one of the nation’s busiest national highways.

One of the first few major highway stretches to have installed this system is this one, as a part of the Central government’s initiative to modernize all Indian highway tolls.

Authorities plan to equip and extend this initiative to over a thousand tolls nationwide, before the close of 2026.

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