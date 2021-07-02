Barbaric ! Pet dog hanged and beaten to death by 3 youths

Thiruvananthapuram: In a heart wrenching case of animal cruelty, a labrador dog was brutally killed by three youths in Trivandrum of Kerala on Monday.

This incident came to light after one of the owners of the dog, Christuraj, shared the horrifying video on his Facebook page showing the dog, named Bruno, being severely thrashed by the youths.

The clip spread like wildfire with netizens demanding “Justice for Bruno”.

Sources said Bruno used to play in beach everyday. But on that particular day when was taking rest near a boat, the three youths Sunil (20), Silvester (22) and a 17 year old brutally killed the poor pet dog. They tied Bruno by his neck to a boat’s fishing hook and thrashed the poor animal by heavy bats and sticks.

The 17 year old youth shot the barbaric video and after that they threw Bruno into the sea. His body has not been found yet.

The three accused belong to Adimalethara, Trivandrum.

Christuraj filed a case against these criminals at Vizhinnam police station, Trivandrum following which they have been arrested.

Police were trying to bury the matter but due to social media pressure amd local NGOs interference they had to act on it, added sources.