Baramulla terrorist attack: 2 Indian army soldiers and 2 civilians killed

By Sudeshna Panda
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir):  There has been a terrorist attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, as many as two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in the terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Baramulla. One soldier and one porter had been injured.

Family of a civilian porter, Mushtaq Ahmed Choudhary mourns his demise, at their residence in Nowshera, Baramulla, in Jammu and Kashmir, watch the video here.

