Kanpur: An eleven-member marriage party returned to their home with the bride after spending almost 60 days in the bride’s home in Begusarai in Bihar.

The family that came back to their home in Chaubeypur on Thursday, has now been sent on 14-day home quarantine.

According to family sources, the marriage of Imtiaz, hailing from Hakeem Nagar village of Chaubeypur area of the district, was solemnized with Khushboo of Begusarai in Bihar on March 21.

Due to the Janata Curfew on March 22 and then the national lockdown, the ‘baraat’ could not return and stayed on in the bride’s house.

Mehboob, father of the groom, said: “We contacted all helpline numbers but to no avail. We were forced by circumstances to stay in at the bride’s house. It was an additional burden on the girl’s family and we made as much contribution as we could. Finally, two days ago, we again contacted senior district officials who gave us travel passes and the local people arranged for a mini-bus. We left Begusarai on May 19 finally.”

Mehboob said that during the 20-hour journey, people on the highway provided food and water to the baraat.

He further said, “Inspector Chaubeypur, Vinay Tiwari met us and our samples were taken by a team of doctors from Bilhaur Community Health Centre for testing for coronavirus. We have been asked to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.”

Some of the villagers, who accompanied the baraat, said none of them would ever forget this marriage.

“We did not have the slightest idea about the trouble we would find ourselves in when we left our homes for this marriage. However, we will also never forget the love and hospitality shown to us by the bride’s family during our stay there. The local people also helped by providing ration to the bride’s family so that all of us could be fed,” said Aslam who accompanied the baraat.