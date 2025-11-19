Bar council of India removes advocate enrolled on “fake” LLB degree, flags deep collusion and orders strict action

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has ordered the immediate removal of an advocate who secured enrolment using a fake law degree, while simultaneously exposing what it describes as an exceptional case of internal collusion involving touts, intermediaries and staff within the State Bar Council system.

Acting through circulation on November 17, the BCI accepted the findings in the Removal Proceeding concerning advocate J Vasanthan.

The proceedings arose from a reference sent by the Bar Council of Delhi, following verification that the LL.B. degree and marksheets submitted by Vasanthan were forged. Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, through a communication dated June 26 confirmed that the documents attributed to him were not genuine.

After initially failing to provide any explanation, Vasanthan later admitted that his enrolment was facilitated through intermediaries or touts in exchange for money and that fabricated academic documents were used. He also alleged the involvement of private individuals and a Bar Council of Delhi staff member.

The BCI, through a press statement, stated that the case goes far beyond an individual’s misrepresentation. It reflects a disturbing pattern in which fake degrees and other documents were allegedly created with the help of insiders at the State Bar Council (Delhi), in collusion with broker-touts such as Arbind Panchal, who himself is enrolled as an advocate. The Committee warned that this may not be an isolated incident and that similar illegal enrolments in the past cannot be ruled out.

After reviewing the evidence, the BCI concluded that Vasanthan had fraudulently secured enrolment. Holding that enrolment based on forged qualifications is a fraud on the institution and violates the Advocates Act, it directed the Bar Council of Delhi to remove his name from the rolls immediately, declare the enrolment void and issue a public notification. The action was taken under the BCI’s powers relating to admission, removal and disciplinary control under the Advocates Act, 1961.

In response to the revelations, the Special Committee of the Bar Council of Delhi has removed a long-serving staff member from service. He had been continuing in employment on extension after superannuation in 2024. His removal is without prejudice to further civil, criminal or disciplinary proceedings.

The BCI has instructed the Bar Council of Delhi to take strict action against all persons involved in the fraudulent enrolment process, including intermediaries, touts, and any insiders or staff members identified during the inquiry. It has also directed the Council to issue notices to the two advocates who provided the character certificate in this case, to assess their roles and, if necessary, fix responsibility.

Further, the BCI has mandated an immediate, comprehensive and time-bound inquiry into all suspicious or irregular enrolments processed in the past, especially those linked to the individuals named in the current case or any other staff members who may have been involved. (ANI)

